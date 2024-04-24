Content posted on Rutube rises almost seven-fold over past year — study

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The number of posts on Russian video platform Rutube this March increased by 1.7 mln year-on-year to exceed 2 mln, according to a study by Brand Analytics.

Last month, over 2 mln Russian-language pieces of content were posted on Rutube against slightly over 300,000 in March 2023, the study presented at Brand Analytics Forum 2024 shows.

The amount of merchandise sold on the platform also rose in March, by 12,000 items year-on-year to 95,700 from around 83,000 in March 2023.