Severstal boosts steel casting by 7% in Q1 2024

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Severstal increased steel production by 7% year on year in January - March 2024 to 2.9 mln metric tons, the Russian steelmaker reports.

Cast iron production edged up by 2% to 2.78 mln metric tons. Sales of metal products lost 11% annually down to 2.47 mln metric tons amid the buildup of slabs inventories during the repair period of blast furnace No. 5. Sales of ready steel products stayed flat at 2.45 mln metric tons.

Sales of products with the high added value surged by 6% to 1.26 mln metric tons. The share of such products as part of total company’s sales increased to 51%.