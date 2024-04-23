Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the green at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange, according to the trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, at the opening of trading the MOEX index grew by 0.12%, to 3,483.26 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index added 0.11% and reached 1,175.47 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the growth accelerated - the MOEX index was 3,485.83 points (+0.19%), and the RTS index rose by 0.29% to 1,177.72 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-rubles exchange rate at Moscow Exchange currency trading was 93.26 rubles (-0.23%), the euro rate was around 99.43 rubles (+0.13%), the yuan exchange rate amounted to 12.835 rubles (-0.12%).