Caucasus Investment Forum to take place in Grozny this year — organizer

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Caucasus Investment Forum earlier held in Mineralnye Vody will take place in 2024 in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, Roscongress Foundation - the forum organizer said on its website.

"The decision to shift the Caucasus Investment Forum stems from the existing schedule of national business and exhibition events. We are expecting to welcome delegations and representatives of the business community from abroad. Preparations for the event continue," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The event will be held as a forum for the first time with an expanded business program consisting of sessions, round tables, and master classes," the official noted.

The Caucasus Investment Forum "will serve as a platform for negotiations and a place to conclude business contracts for investment projects and public-private partnerships in Russia’s regions," the Foundation said. "The Forum theme is 'The Greater Caucasus: From Sea to Sea', and it will be dedicated to 'Regional Development and Interregional Cooperation'," it added.

Representatives of travel business, agricultural sector, transport and logistics companies, banking sector and construction companies from regions of North Caucasus and the Southern Federal District, countries of CIS, Caspian and Black Sea basins will attend the forum.