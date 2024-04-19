Rostec develops new generation of TV cameras for nuclear plants

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Ruselectronics developed a new generation of industrial TV systems for monitoring at nuclear power plants (NPP), the press service of the Rostec corporation said.

"The Ruselectronics holding of the Rostect state corporation has developed a new generation of industrial TV systems with the high radiation durability. They are designed to control processes in the reactor area and for visual monitoring of its condition. This is needed to maintain operability of the key element of the NPP and prevent emergencies. Prototype specimens will undergo tests by the end of 2024," the press service said.

The video surveillance system developed is planned to be used for inspection of the status of shells and internal equipment of reactors, control of extraction and installation of fuel assemblies, and for monitoring of process operations and processes of fuel recharging in the reactor and the cooling pond.