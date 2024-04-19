Aeroflot revises schedule of flights to Dubai

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Aeroflot will adjust the schedule of flights from Moscow to Dubai and vice versa, the Russian flag carrier said.

"In view of restrictions introduced by the Dubai Airport for inbound aircraft for the coming 48 hours, Aeroflot makes revisions in the flight schedule," the airline said.

In particular, the tomorrow’s SU524 and the return SU525 flights will be canceled.

"Passengers will be rebooked to other flights on the same day, which will be made using higher capacity airplanes. Passengers can also rearrange the departure to another date," Aeroflot added.