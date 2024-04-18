Russian investment in US government securities up from $43 mln to $47 mln in February

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. Russian investments in US government securities rose to $47 mln in February, according to documents of the US Department of the Treasury published.

Long-term bonds in Russian investments accounted for $46 mln (up by $4 mln compared with January), while short-term bonds accounted for $1 mln (flat).

Russia began to reduce investments in the US government debt sharply in the spring of 2018 as its level fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln in April, and to $14.9 bln in May.

The press service of the Russian Central Bank told TASS earlier that the regulator did not hold US treasury bonds and did not purchase them. Private persons, organizations, corporate investors may acquire US treasury securities among others through banks, brokers and dealers.

In February 2024, Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities as it invested $1.16 trillion in US treasury bonds, up from $1.15 trillion in January, followed by China ($775 bln compared to $797.7 bln in January), and the UK ($700.8 bln, up from $691.2 bln in January).