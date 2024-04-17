Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 7.83% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 7.79% a week earlier to 7.83% from April 9 to 15, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.12% over the week from April 9 to 15, 2024; price growth rates stood at 7.83% year on year," the ministry informed.

Prices slowed down to in their growth to 0.1% during the reporting week. In the services sector, the price growth rates totaled 0.28% amid the change in domestic air ticket prices.

Fruits and vegetables continued seeing the decline in prices, the ministry said. Price growth rates for other foods became lower. There was no price increase in the nonfood sector over the reporting week. The price drop resumed for cars, electric and home appliances.