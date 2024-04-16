Russian Industry Ministry supports higher import duty on wines from NATO countries

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry supports an increase of the import duty on wines from NATO countries but the initiative of the Russian Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers to increase it 200% requires a discussion, Deputy Minister Viktor Evtukhov told reporters.

"Certainly. We definitely support," Evtukhov said. "However, the duty increase to 200% is the figure that should be discussed with the industry," he stressed. "Two hundred or not two hundred, but the duty can and should be increased," the official added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said earlier that the government would consider the Association’s proposal within the framework of the subcommittee for customs and tariff regulation of the Economic Development Ministry.