Bank of Russia sees interest of foreign regulators in alternative payments

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia notes the increasingly greater interest of foreign regulators in creating alternative payment systems and diversifying reserves, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference.

"We see that much more interest appears in diversifying assets, in creating alternative payment systems. It seems to me this is an absolutely natural reaction to such risks of reserves confiscation," Nabiullina said.

"I am confident this will take place with many countries - they will endeavor to diversify. This will not occur at once because the role of the dollar in the economy is great but this will take place," she added.