MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for February 17-19, 2024 at 92.5492 rubles, which is 73 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 94 kopecks to 99.3523 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 9 kopecks to 12.7418 rubles.