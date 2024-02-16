West buys goods using fiat money, accelerating inflation — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Western countries use fiat money to buy goods all around the world, accelerating global inflation and increasing global poverty, Chairman of United Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"They make use of their reserve money. This ultimately accelerates global inflation and increases global poverty," Medvedev stated.

He noted that unilateral sanctions imposed outside the United Nations have become "an absolutely universal practice for the Western world," destroying "well-established financial and economic ties."

Neo-colonialism also contributes to "excessive concentration of wealth, which exacerbates inequality and undermines economic growth," he said.