Russia to resume import of bananas from five Ecuadoran enterprises

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Supplies of bananas to Russia from five Ecuadoran enterprises that committed the greatest number of violations, are allowed against guarantees of Ecuador’s service, Head of Russia’s agricultural regulator, the Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), Sergey Dankvert said.

"Today we officially announce that at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on Monday we will have a videoconference with Ecuador’s watchdog. We say today already that we allow those five Ecuadoran companies to supply against guarantees of Ecuador’s service, while we will discuss technical details further on," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Russia’s agricultural regulator expressed concerns earlier regarding deliveries of bananas from Ecuador in view of the systemic detection in such consignments of a hazardous quarantined object for Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union member states, namely the Megaselia scalaris (Loew) fly. The regulator asked the relevant authority to suspend the certification of bananas from the five Ecuadorian exporters that had committed the greatest number of violations.