Russia can import Italian footwear, perfumery for rubles — chamber of commerce

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia will be able to import Italian consumer goods using a mechanism of paying rubles for the merchandise not covered by sanctions, the press service of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) told TASS.

"They [goods to be imported for rubles from Italy to Russia - TASS] comprise the whole range of consumer goods not falling under sanctions. Footwear, perfumery and cosmetic, pharmaceutical and light industry products can be categorized as the most promising," the Chamber said.

Italian glass and ceramic products, certain chemicals and electrical equipment also deserve high attention, the Chamber added.

On February 14, IRCC launched the mechanism of ruble payments for Italian goods not covered by sanctions for its members in the test mode, the press service said.