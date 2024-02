VIENNA, February 14. /TASS/. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is holding negotiations on the sale of its 87.74% stake in Belarusian Priorbank to an investor from the UAE, the Austrian banking group said in its press release.

Talks on selling the stake in Priorbank and its subsidiaries are being held with Soven 1 Holding Limited, the UAE investor, the bank said.

This will result "in a potential exit of RBI from the Belarusian market," the bank added.