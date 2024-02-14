Putin instructs to launch new National Project on medical technologies

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to initiate the National Project on modern healthcare technologies development by the end of this year.

"I ask the government to form and provide for the launch of one more National Project supporting the technological sovereignty by the end of this year - on development of modern health care technologies," the head of state said.

A funding source and required amounts to implement this project should be definitely determined, the Russian leader noted.

Mechanisms of National Projects make possible to build the entire process chain from creation of fundamental groundwork and applied solutions to means of production and training of high-skilled personnel, Putin added.