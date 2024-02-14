Rail shipments of agricultural produce to grow in 2024 — expert

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Train shipments of Russian produce may gain 5% in 2024 driven by higher export supplies and total over forty million metric tons, Managing Director of Rusagrotrans operator Alexey Barbariush said at the Russian Elevators 2024 conference.

"In 2023, rail shipments of agricultural produce totaled more than 38 mln metric tons against 31 mln metric tons in 2022. We expect in 2024 that the volume carried will be over 40 mln metric tons, primarily on account of the rise in export shipments," Barbariush said.

At the same time, the turnover rate is worsening for grain railcars, particularly for Russian grain going to places with high demand, the executive said.

"Along with the freight base growth amid a record harvest, there may be an emphasis on reallocating cargo flows that previously went to European Union member-countries to the south and to the east, an increase in special cargo transportation in southern and central areas, and growth of rail passenger traffic in conditions where some airports in southern regions are being shut down," he added.