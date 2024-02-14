Fight against lending fraud to be one main tasks for cyber security — Bank of Russia

YEKATERINBURG, February 14. /TASS/. The fight against the so-called lending fraud will be one of the main tasks for cyber security this year, Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said speaking at the Ural forum Cybersecurity in Finance.

"We see that social engineering (malicious activities accomplished through human interactions - TASS) is rapidly spreading in lending. More and more people are taking out millions in loans and giving them to fraudsters. According to our statistics, every fourth ruble stolen from banks is from borrowed funds," she said.

