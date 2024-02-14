Only 100 out of 500 European companies have officially left Russian market — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Only 100 out of 500 European companies have officially left the Russian market, most of them have repurchase options, said Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a plenary session of the Industry Day as part of the Russia forum and exhibition.

"This figure is from the Association of European Businesses. Of the 500 large companies (I do not take those with a turnover of less than half a billion rubles a year) from different European countries, only 100 have officially left [the Russian market] so far, which is 20%. However, I will not name specific companies, most of them have [repurchase] options by decision of the president. Now this is limited to two years, but they have such options," Manturov said.

Of the 350 large American companies represented on the Russian market, 66, or about 19%, left it, Manturov added.

"This suggests that our market is interesting and our potential is also interesting, including taking into account the cost of energy resources. You see what is happening in Europe. Enterprises are really gradually shrinking there like shagreen leather," he stressed.

Manturov added that Russia does not plan to stop attracting foreign investment and will create appropriate conditions "both for individual specialists and for investors and owners of enterprises who are ready to come from abroad."