Russia’s foreign trade surplus up to $9.7 bln in January — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus rose by $0.2 bln in January 2024 year-on-year to $9.7 bln, according to preliminary estimates by the Central Bank.

"Surplus of foreign trade balance in the amount of $9.7 bln was close to the level of January 2023," the regulator said.

Meanwhile, the surplus of the country’s payment account balance gained $1 bln in the same period to $6.4 bln.

Current account surplus totaled $6.4 bln in January compared to $0.7 bln in December 2023. The growth of current account surplus compared with December with only a small adjustment of trade balance is due to seasonal contraction of deficit of other components of current account, the regulator noted.