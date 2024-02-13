Moscow Exchange working to resume trading on securities market

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The work on resumption of trading on the security market is ongoing, the Moscow Exchange said in a statement. The time of resumption of trading will be announced in a due course.

"The resumption of operation of the stock market trading system continues. The time of resumption of trading on the stock market will be announced additionally," the statement says.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading on the securities market from 01:58 p.m. Moscow time. The exchange has not yet reported the reasons why the trading system failed. TASS sent a request to the press service of the trading platform.