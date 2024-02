MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian market indices ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 0.19% to 3,248.5 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.13% to 1,120.94 points, according to trading data.

The dollar gained 0.41% and climbed to 91.31 rubles. The euro edged up by 0.3% and amounted to 98.32 rubles. The yuan added 0.029 to 12.6 rubles.