MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe declined during the trading session to their minimal value since July 17, 2023, according to London-based ICE data.

Prices dropped by about 4% from the day start.

March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands fall to $288.6 per thousand cubic meters or to 25.86 euro per MWh.

Gas prices in Europe continue going down amid huge gas reserves and warm weather expectations in the region this week.