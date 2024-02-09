Miratorg expects to start pork deliveries to China in a month — chief executive

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Miratorg expects it will start pork deliveries to China in a month, President of the Russian agricultural holding Viktor Linnik said during the Agriculture Day at the Russia Expo forum.

"I hope we will be registered after the Chinese New Year. And we will begin our supplies sometime in one month," Linnik said.

China’s requirements to safety of imported products are so high that only seven Russian companies capable to comply with them are currently considered for supplies, Linnik noted.

Opening of the Chinese market for Russian pork does not pose threat to the domestic market because pork production in Russia is growing, the chief executive said. "Miratorg alone added 130,000 metric tons. All the exports we are planning are the incremental volume we plan to receive in this year and in the next year," Linnik added.

