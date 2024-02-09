Retail and corporate lending continued to slow down in January — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The decline in retail and business lending persisted in January 2024. This is supported by early statistics from the Bank of Russia.

"According to operational statistics, the downturn in ruble business loans persisted in January," the regulator stated.

The population's demand for mortgage remained high due to preferential programs. In December, new loans were provided in the amount of 785 bln rubles ($8.64 bln), including over 80% were issued on preferential terms, the Bank of Russia said.