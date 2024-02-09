Estonia's trade turnover drops sharply in 2023 — statistics

VILNIUS, February 9. /TASS/. Estonia's exports and imports fell sharply in 2023, by 16% and 17% respectively, the ERR state television and radio portal reported with reference to the statistics department of the Baltic country.

According to the statistics department, exports amounted to 18 billion euros, imports totaled 21 billion euros. As a result, the foreign trade deficit reached 3 billion euros, which is 695 million euros less than a year earlier.

According to department estimates, in 2023, exports and imports from EU countries decreased by 12% and 10%, respectively, exports to non-EU countries decreased by 26%, and imports from them by 43%. Imports of goods from Russia plummeted by 92%.

In 2023, Estonia's largest exports were electrical equipment, agricultural products, food products, wood and wood products. The largest imports included transport vehicles, electrical equipment, raw materials and food products.