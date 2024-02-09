KazTransOil supplies 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in January

ASTANA, February 9. /TASS/. KazTransOil supplied 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany last month, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator on the KazTransOil main oil pipeline said in a statement.

"In January 2024, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 100,000 tons," the statement reads.

The company plans to ship up to 1.2 mln tons of Kazakh oil via the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for delivery to Germany in 2024, the press service added.

In 2023, some 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil were supplied via the same route to Germany.

This transit is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.