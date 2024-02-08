India sees no logistics problems in Russian oil supplies — minister

GOA /India/, February 8. /TASS/. India sees no problems with logistics in supplies of oil from Russia, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in an interview with TASS, adding that Russian oil is still being delivered.

"Russian oil is still being delivered. There may be some pauses but I see no problems here," he said on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2024.

Puri noted the current situation in the Red Sea. "If your goods are delivered through the Red Sea, whereas you will have to choose a longer route to Cape Town freight costs and insurance payments will increase. It happens, those being large deals," he explained.

The Indian minister told a press conference earlier that the current situation in the Red Sea affects supplies of goods to India, including oil, though not to a degree to be worried about, adding that other delivery routes are possible.