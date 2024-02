MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The share of the yuan transactions in January in the exchange currency market in January 2024 was for the first time above 50% and reached 50.6% against 44.6% in December 2024, the Central Bank said in its financial market risks review.

The share of "toxic currencies" dropped to 48.7% at the same time, the regulator said.

The situation was opposite in the OTC segment. The yuan share declined to 33.6% and the share of toxic currencies moved up to 61.8%.