Russia building up supplies of agricultural products to China — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is building up supplies of agricultural products to China, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing following a telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the aide, "agricultural goods have already taken second place in the structure of Russian exports, being second only to hydrocarbons."

Ushakov also noted that in 2023, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded the $200 billion mark "ahead of schedule, a year ahead of the established target date" and set a new record of $227.7 billion (+23%). Moreover, according to Chinese statistics, this figure reached $240.1 billion, he said.

The presidential aide clarified that since 2010, China has ranked first among the foreign trade partners of Russia, while Russia ranks fourth for China after the United States, Japan and South Korea.