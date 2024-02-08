Russia should provide itself with technologies in key areas — Putin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia should provide itself with its own technologies and required produce in all the key areas, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.

"We need to provide ourselves with our own technologies, key components, materials and capital goods, establish manufacturing of the entire line of required products in key areas, the critical ones for development of the nation. And where we have, or where unique competences can emerge, appear, the task should be set to capture leading positions in global markets," the President said.

Such approaches are clearly set in the updated draft of the Russian Strategy of Scientific-Technological Development, Putin noted. "We should follow exactly these principles when implementing our entire scientific-technological agenda," he added.