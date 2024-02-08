Share of payments in rubles with Asian, Caribbean, African countries rising — minister

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The share of payments in rubles and currencies of friendly countries is rising the fastest with Asian, Caribbean and African countries, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"The dollar’s share is three times smaller, while the importance of the ruble, the share of the ruble has reached 38%, according to figures provided by the Bank of Russia for last year. The use of the ruble and friendly countries’ currencies in trade with Asian, Caribbean and African countries has risen the fastest," he told a forum.

The Russian government and Russian businessmen rate high the confidence of countries and particular companies that continue cooperating with Russia and Russian business despite secondary sanctions, the minister stressed.

"On our part, we do all we can to build the work with partners to minimize their risks," he added.