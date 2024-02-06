Russia to increase large-capacity polymer output to over 11 mln tons by 2030

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. By 2030, Russia will increase production of large-capacity polymers to more than 11 mln tons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Federation Council.

"We have completely achieved import independence for large-capacity polymers, polyethylene and polypropylene, which has allowed us to reach a production level of 7 mln tons today. Our goal is to reach a higher figure of over 11 mln tons by 2030. We currently have a number of large investment projects," he said.

Production of large-scale polymers in Russia in 2023 fell by 2.8% to 6.9 mln tons in comparison with 7.1 mln tons in 2022, according to Novak’s presentation.

Thanks to the growth in polymer production, the share of Russian products in the world market is expected to increase to 5%, Novak noted.