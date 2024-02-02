Development of Russia’s cloud state ecosystem continues — PM Mishustin

ALMA-ATA, February 2. /TASS/. The development of the cloud state ecosystem continues in Russia with the participation of all departments, regions, and experts, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We also pay attention to the digitalization of public administration sphere. We are developing a cloud government ecosystem with the participation of all departments, regions, and experts," Mishustin said.

He stated that, like its foreign counterparts, the state cloud ecosystem provides customers with platform services required for the operation of information systems. "We also use standard solutions for creating departmental services, which makes it possible to assemble any information systems using the building blocks principle," the Prime Minister added.