Avtovaz reports 19.3% rise in car sales in January 2024

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Car sales of Avtovaz surged by 19.3% year on year to 20,800 vehicles as of the end of January 2024, the Russian automaker reports.

"Sales of Lada cars as of the end of January 2024 stood at 29,835 units, which is 19.3% higher than in the first month of 2023," Avtovaz said.

The Lada Granta model was the bestseller in the reporting month, with 9,600 vehicles sold. The Niva family of sport utility vehicles showed growth by 25.7%, with 6,200 Legend and Travel models sold. Sales also comprised 4,800 Lada Vesta cars (growth by a factor of sixteen) and 255 LCVs (plus 32.8% year on year).