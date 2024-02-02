Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index slipped by 0.01% to 3,229.48 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.06% to 1,123.95 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.23% at 3,222.52 points, while the RTS was down by 0.41% at 1,120.09 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.16% at 90.61 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.68% at 98.61 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.25% at 12.598 rubles.