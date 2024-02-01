BRICS Bank issues largest 5-year bonds worth $845 mln — bank

SHANGHAI, February 1. /TASS/. The New Development Bank (NDB), created by the BRICS countries, issued bonds worth 6 billion yuan (about $845 million) on the Chinese interbank bond market to finance sustainable development projects, the bank’s press service announced.

According to the press release on the bank’s website, this is the largest issue of 5-year bond issue denominated in yuan in terms of volume for the entire period of the bank’s operation. The net proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used as the bank's general corporate resources to finance various projects in member countries. Up to 100% of the proceeds from their sale can be sent abroad in yuan or converted into other currencies.

"The successful issuance of largest-ever 5-year Panda bond marks a pivotal moment for the New Development Bank. It demonstrates the strong market appeal of our mission and mandate to mobilize resources for financing infrastructure and sustainable development," said the bank’s Vice President Leslie Maasdorp as quoted in the press release.

With the issuance of the 6 billion yuan 5-year Panda bond, the total amount of Panda bonds issued by NDB has reached 47.5 billion yuan (about $6.6 bln).

About bank

The agreement on establishing the BRICS New Development Bank was reached on July 15, 2014 in Brazil’s Fortaleza. The bank’s starting capital was set at $100 bln. The Shanghai-headquartered bank has been set up to finance infrastructure projects and projects for sustainable development of BRICS and other developing countries.

The Bank was assigned international credit ratings of AA+ by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, which make it possible to effectively raise long-term funding on international and local capital markets.

Over the years, the bank has approved over 100 projects for a total of more than $33 billion in areas such as transportation, water supply, clean energy, digital and social infrastructure, and urban construction. In 2021, the NDB began expanding its membership and admitted Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay as its new member countries.