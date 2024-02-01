Fortunes of richest Russians up by $7.95 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $7.953 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares in particular.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2024, the main shareholder of Severstal Alexey Mordashov has earned $2.14 bln bringing his fortune to $23 bln. The cost of his cash investments is based on the analysis of dividends, insider deals, taxes and market conditions. The fortune of Chairman of the board of directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin increased by $1.35 bln in the reporting period to $25.3 bln (the cost of his cash investments and personal assets is based in part on the analysis of dividends, insider trading and market figures). Meanwhile the founder of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov earned $838 mln, which brings his fortune to $25.5 bln.

Shareholder of Russia’s Novatek natural gas producer Gennady Timchenko nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $248 mln to $13.9 bln. The value of the billionaire's cash funds is based on the analysis of dividends, insider deals, taxes and market conditions.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.