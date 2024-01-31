Russia becomes main rice supplier to Kazakhstan with exports quadrupling in 2023

ASTANA, January 31. /TASS/. Russia taken a leading place among rice exporters to Kazakhstan, more than quadrupling supplies by the end of 2023, the Kazinform news agency reported with reference to data from the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the volume of imported rice from Russia to Kazakhstan will increase from 4,300 tons in 2022 to 17,500 tons in 2023. India is in second place with 4,800 tons last year, Pakistan is in third place with 2,600 tons.

Earlier, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan reported a decrease in the country's own rice production and an increase in the share of imports from 4 to 12%. According to the agency, in recent years, due to water shortages and the resulting reduction in rice growing areas in Kazakhstan, there has been a significant increase in the price of this product. In 2022, the cost of rice in the country increased by 36%, and in 2023 - by 39%.