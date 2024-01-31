Georgia's GDP growth slows down to 7% in 2023

TBILISI, January 31. /TASS/. Georgia's real GDP growth in 2023 was 7% compared to 10.1% a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Economic growth in December reached 8.3%. It was noted that in December growth was reported in the areas such as construction, manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, and the field of information and communications. At the same time, a decline was noted in the energy and real estate sectors.

The turnover of goods in Georgia over the past year amounted to $21.5 bln, which is 12.5% higher than the 2022 figure. Exports amounted to $6 bln (+9.1%), imports - $15.4 bln (+14%).