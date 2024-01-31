Polymetal plans to sell Russian assets by end of March

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Polymetal is going to sell Russian assets by March 2024 and the company is proceeding as planned, CEO of the mining company Vitaly Nesis said at a teleconference with investors.

"Yes, this is our current plan. It is feasible," the chief executive said, answering a question whether Russian assets could be sold by the end of this March.

On May 19, 2023, the US Treasury included the Russian entity of Polymetal into the sanction list.

Polymetal is among the top ten gold miners and top five silver miners globally.