One third of currency loans in Russian banks’ portfolios is yuan-denominated

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A third of currency loans extended to legal entities in portfolios of Russian banks is denominated in the yuan, department director of the Central Bank Alexander Danilov said at a press conference.

"The share of [corporate] loans extended in currency has declined a lot; this is a positive factor. This reduces the exposure of our banking sector to currency risks. At the same time, a third of all currency loans is in the yuan as part of this figure," Danilov said.

Currency lending for corporate clients as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was predominantly in currencies of friendly countries, the Bank of Russia said earlier in its information and analytical paper on the banking sector development.