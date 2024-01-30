Bank of Russia expects banks’ profit at up to $31 bln in 2024

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank expects banks’ profit at 2.3-2.8 trillion rubles ($25-31 bln) in 2024, the regulator’s department director Alexander Danilov said.

"This year we project profit at around 2.5 trillion rubles, if taken as a range - at 2.3-2.8 trillion rubles, considering the fact that 2023 was abnormal in a certain way," he said.

In 2023, Russian banks earned 3.3 trillion worth of net profit, the Bank of Russia said earlier, adding that in December Russian banks’ profit amounted to 64 bln rubles, which is four times lower than in November.