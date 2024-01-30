Haikou launches direct flights to Abu Dhabi

HAIKOU /China/, January 30. / TASS/. The city of Hakiou, which is the administrative center of China's southern province of Hainan, has launched a direct flight to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) reported.

Flight HU763 departed on its first journey on January 30 from Meilan International Airport. Hainan Airlines will fly this route on A330 airplanes. The approved schedule provides for departures from Haikou every Tuesday and Saturday.

This route is the first between Hainan and the Middle East, the statement said, and will strengthen Hainan province's ties with the UAE in such areas as economy and culture. Authorities also expect an increase in tourist traffic, given the current visa-free regime between the PRC and the UAE.

According to a representative of Meilan Airport, it's international routes currently cover the countries of Southeast and Northeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries. In the future, the geography of flights will be expanded. The authorities also plan to resume direct air service between Haikou and Russia.