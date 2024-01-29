Dairy exports to gain 15% in 2024, Russian dairy association says

KAZAN, January 29. /TASS/. The National Dairy Producers Union of Russia (Soyuzmoloko) forecasts an annual increase in dairy exports by 15% in 2024, General Director of the Union Artyom Belov told TASS on the sidelines of the TatAgroExpo exhibition.

"My conservative outlook is that our exports may grow by about 15% in physical terms this year. Figures can be much higher because we initiated serious deliveries to non-CIS countries this year. Supplies are growing proactively; active deliveries to Algeria and China are forecast," Belov said. The domestic market situation, currency rates and government support will influence the export segment this year, he noted.

Supplies to a bunch of countries were arranged last year, Belov said. "Shipments to Algeria kicked off at the end of the year; dry whole milk volumes for China, moved up, including in consumer packages. There were first supplies to the Philippines, first supplies to Tunisia, <…> to countries of the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia. I therefore believe these countries will scale up deliveries," he noted.

The post-Soviet area remains the basis and more than a half of supplies will be made to these countries, Belov stressed.

"Deliveries of daily products are now being made to more than sixty countries of the world. We are supplying small volumes of products probably to all open countries. The task therefore is to increase volumes now," he added.