Norilsk Nickel expects nickel production to plunge by 7-12% annually in 2024

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel expects that in 2024, nickel production will stand at about 184,000-194,000 metric tons or down 7-12% against the last-year level of 209,000 metric tons, the Russian Mining and Metals Company said.

Copper production is forecast to fell by 17-21% to 334,000-354,000 metric tons, compared to 425,000 metric tons in 2023. Palladium production will drop by 9-14% to 2.296-2.451 mln ounces (the figure was 2.69 mln ounces in 2023).

Continued geopolitical risks and the turnaround at the Nadezhdinsky metallurgical plant are among causes of production decline, the company said.