Russia steps up petrochemical exports to Myanmar — minister

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia has boosted its exports of oil products to Myanmar, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at a business forum of Myanmar and Russia.

"We have responded to our counterparts’ request and stepped up the shipments of petrochemicals. We have expanded the range of food exports. We hope to start providing IT solutions and other products, new for our trade," the minister said.

Reshetnikov added that Moscow started to buy more textiles, rice, fruit and rum from Myanmar.

"For this purpose, we ask our counterparts to more actively show their products at exhibitions in Russia, and to attend international economic forums in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, as well as other events that are important to business," Reshetnikov said.