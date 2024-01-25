Tourist flow from China to Russia to grow by up to 15% in 2024 — association

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The tourist flow from China to Russia may grow by 10-15% in 2024 compared with 2023, mainly in Russia’s border regions, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said.

"It is suggested that in 2024 the dynamics will go up, though mainly in border regions, such as the Amur Region, the Khabarovsk Region, Primorye. They are to show substantial dynamics. As of now China’s inbound flow in Primorye totals 80%. The increase is expected to reach around 10-15%, according to very cautious projections. There is still a long way to go before the flow recovers," she said.

In 2023, around 200,000 Chinese tourists visited Russia, according to ATOR. In 2024, their number may rise to 300,000 people.