Russian fertilizer production seen growing to 60 mln tons — official

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Fertilizer output in Russia rose 9% to reach nearly 60 mln metric tons as of the end of 2023, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Mikhail Yurin said.

"We are summarizing the year of 2023 now. Final figures are not yet available. We are gathering official statistics but, according to our tentative data, we are showing growth. Production volumes neared 60 mln metric tons; we produced slightly less last year. The [year-on-year] increase is 9% against 2022," the official said.

Earlier reports said that Russian fertilizer production might grow by up to 10% to more than 64 mln metric tons alongside with rising export deliveries to end-buyers abroad.