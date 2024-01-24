Inflation slowing down to 0.07% in January — statistics

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.07% from January 16 to 22, 2024, the national statistical agency Rosstat said.

Inflation was 0.13% from January 10 to 15.

In annual terms, inflation in the country amounted to 7.37% as of January 22, 2024.

According to statistics, prices edged up by 2.8% for white cabbage, 1.9% for carrots, 1.7% for bananas, 1.5% for sugar beet, 1.1% for onions, and 0.5% for butter and black tea. Prices lost 1.4% for chicken eggs, 0.8% for chicken meat, 0.4% for tomatoes, and 0.3% for pork.